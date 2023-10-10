World Young Israeli couple Berdichevsky hid their 10-month-old twins in a bomb shelter A young Israeli couple was able to hide their ten-month-old twins before Hamas terrorists broke into their home and murdered them. Source: 24sata.hr Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | 10:58 Tweet Share Printscreen facebook

Young Israeli couple Itai and Hadar Berdichevsky were tragically murdered by Hamas terrorists in their home in southern Israel. Before their deaths, they managed to hide their 10-month-old twins in a bomb shelter.



Itai and Hadar Berdichevsky, both 30, were attacked in their home in Kfar Gaza, a kibbutz in southern Israel located roughly five kilometers east of Gaza, the New York Post reported.



The parents reportedly hid the infants in a bomb shelter before being murdered trying to fight off the terrorists.



“Israeli troops rescued the unharmed babies about 14 hours later and handed them to their grandmother,” according to the report.