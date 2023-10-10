World It has been revealed: A major ground offensive is being prepared Israelis are preparing for a major ground offensive in Gaza, which they haven't done in at least 10 years, AP journalist John Gambrel told Tanjug exclusively. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | 10:42 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Gambrel is located in Jerusalem.



When asked what the current situation is in the zone of action and in Jerusalem, where this journalist is currently located, Gambrel announced that helicopters are currently patrolling over the city and that Israel is massing troops along the border.



Gambrel said that Israel has so far launched several airstrikes, that Hamas has taken hostages and is threatening to kill them in the event of new strikes on Gaza, and that telecommunications connections are difficult.



As he stated, at this moment the authorities of Israel requested that the population near the border with Gaza stay at home with supplies for 72 hours and preparations are visible for launching war operations.



Gambrel said that U.S. troops are not part of the active fighting, but that the US is moving aircraft carriers and other assets, while it is not yet known whether there was a request for help from Israel.



He compared this surprise strike by Hamas to similar attacks by al-Qaeda on New York or Japan on Pearl Harbor, and stated that the intelligence lapses that occurred are a matter for the Israeli side to analyze.



Gambrel believes that it is a big surprise that in this attack Hamas used different means, such as motorcycles, construction machines and paragliders, and that it evidently had help from outside, and the question arises as to what else the Palestinian militants have at their disposal.