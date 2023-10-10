World A large number of explosions; Shock worldwide; 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters found The fourth day of clashes between the Israeli army and Hamas. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | 10:30 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Hatem Moussa

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered a "total siege" of the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian enclave's water supply was cut off.



Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they had launched massive airstrikes on the coastal part of Gaza City, targeting dozens of locations.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told U.S. President Joe Biden that he has no choice but to launch a ground operation against Hamas in Gaza.

187,000 people displaced in Gaza

More than 187,000 people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip, and that number is expected to rise, the UN Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) announced today.



The agency states that there are more than 137,000 people in its shelters in Gaza, who took shelter because of the Israeli strikes that followed the Hamas attack on Israel, the BBC reports.

Explosions echo throughout Gaza

A large number of explosions rang out across Gaza on Tuesday morning as the Israeli Defense Forces carried out a heavy bombardment of the area.



Strikes continued throughout the night and into the morning, and multiple fighter jets were heard flying over the area.

Shock worldwide

Israel's war with Hamas will cause deep and comprehensive shocks around the world. Cataclysmic events such as Hamas's attack on Israel cause deep political shocks and strategic transformations that no one could have predicted so far, reports CNN in the latest analysis.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that 900 Israelis have been killed since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.



"In addition, the bodies of 1,500 Hamas militants were found on Israeli territory," an IDF spokesman said.

The Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt is closed

The Israeli military revised Lt. Col. Richard Hecht's recommendation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fleeing airstrikes to head toward Egypt, saying in a follow-up statement that the border's main Rafah crossing was currently closed.



"The Rafah crossing was open yesterday, but now it is closed," the army said in a statement.