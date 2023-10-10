World There are 35 reinforcement battalions at the border: Just waiting for the order PHOTO IDF spokesman Richard Hecht said Israel was building "infrastructure for future operations" and that 35 battalions were deployed on the border with Gaza. Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | 10:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

In other words, the army is massing at the border, and the world is in anticipation of major ground operations in Gaza. After all, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the airstrikes on Gaza are "just the beginning".



At this point, it's just a question of when the ground operation will start, because time is running out. What is it about?



A former government official explained it best to the BBC.



Israel is aware that at this moment, more than ever, it enjoys international support, and this is definitely a moment that it must take advantage of.



Presumably they have at least two weeks to destroy Hamas and reduce Gaza to dust and ashes before the rap from Washington (the only power that matters here) comes down.

"If Israel is determined to deliver a decisive blow to Hamas, it will inevitably involve a large-scale ground operation. The number of civilian casualties will only increase," he said.



At this moment, the main question is what happened to the Israeli hostages who were transferred to the Gaza Strip.

"If Hamas starts killing civilians, we will do to Hamas what the world did to ISIS and al-Qaeda," said a former government official.



Let us remind you that during the night the Israeli Air Force turned parts of Gaza into dust and ashes. More than 200 attacks were carried out.