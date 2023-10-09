World Total disaster in Israel; The number of dead is growing "The worst period in history" Third day of clashes between Hamas and Israeli army. More than 1,200 Israelis and Palestinians got killed in the clashes, and more than 4,000 have been wounded. Source: B92 Monday, October 9, 2023 | 23:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Yousef Masoud, File

As of yesterday, Israel is officially in a state of war, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are hitting targets in the Gaza Strip, promising victory.



Analysts state that Israel does not remember such battles since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

The man was shot dead after encountering Hamas fighters

Evacuation after a rocket was fired

Tanjug/AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Fil

Israelis are evacuating people after a rocket was fired at the Gaza Strip.

The worst period in Israel's history

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said today that the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the worst period in Israel's history.



"This is not the Yom Kippur War, this is Yom Kippur multiplied by 100, because here we are talking about murders, the systematic slaughter of babies, girls, boys, things that are hard to bear," Bennett told Israel's Channel 12, reports the Times of Israel. He added that the Jews established a state in that territory in order to defend themselves, and that now is the time to fight back.



"We have to raise our heads. We are a heroic nation. We are a nation of lions," said the former Israeli prime minister, reports Tanjug.