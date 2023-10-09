World Hamas deploys special forces: The most devastating attack follows Hamas is deploying 1,000 members of special units to attack Israel, a source close to the group said today. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 9, 2023 | 17:20 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As he stated, Hamas is preparing to carry out the most devastating attack on Israel in recent decades.



According to Reuters, videos of some of the operations or details of the training of those units have been released by Hamas and its armed wing Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades IQB, as well as some witnesses.



According to those sources, the exercises included the construction of a fake Israeli settlement for practicing military landings and assault training.



The Joint Office of the Palestinian Resistance Movements, led by the military wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, posted on December 28, 2022, on its Telegram channel, photos showing what it said was training for "raiding behind enemy lines as well as capturing Israeli soldiers."



A source close to Hamas said the group's fighters have been training in Gaza since the last conflict in 2021, occasionally conducting exercises in public.



An Israeli army spokesman said Israeli soldiers were fighting armed Hamas militants at several points around Gaza, more than 48 hours after the attack was launched in the early hours of Saturday morning.



The conflict began when Hamas fired 3,000 rockets, according to the organization, while the Israeli military said there were 2,500 missiles, which were intended to allow Hamas fighters to break through the fortified fence around Gaza and carry out operations inside Israel. After that, Palestinian fighters on motorized paragliders flew over the border and secured the ground for the main ground assault.



The Israeli army struck back, launching a large-scale attack on Hamas centers in Gaza, the BBC reported today.



Hamas, meanwhile, continued its massive rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip.