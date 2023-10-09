World 0

Urgent: An extraordinary meeting has been scheduled

An extraordinary meeting of the heads of diplomacy of the EU member states dedicated to the situation in Israel and the region will be held tomorrow in Brussels

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

"I am conveying tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in Israel and the region for tomorrow," announced the EU's High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, on the X social network.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

The army announced: Within 24 hours...

The Israeli army announced the evacuation within 24 hours of all citizens of the country near the border with Gaza.

World Sunday, October 8, 2023 10:58 Comments: 0
Tanjug/ AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg
page 1 of 25 go to page