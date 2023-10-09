World Urgent: An extraordinary meeting has been scheduled An extraordinary meeting of the heads of diplomacy of the EU member states dedicated to the situation in Israel and the region will be held tomorrow in Brussels Source: Tanjug Monday, October 9, 2023 | 13:23 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

"I am conveying tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in Israel and the region for tomorrow," announced the EU's High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, on the X social network.