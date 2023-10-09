World New details about the Serb missing in Israel: "He was wounded in the head..." The search for Dusan Mihalek's grandson, who disappeared not far from the border with Gaza, is still ongoing. Source: B92 Monday, October 9, 2023 | 13:13 Tweet Share TANJUG/AP Photo/Yousef Masoud, File

After announcing that his grandson Mor was missing, Mihalek took to Facebook to inform his friends what he knew about the missing young man.



As he stated, the latest information is that he was wounded.



"He suffered a head injury, he lost a lot of blood. We don't know anything since then. He is neither on the list of the living nor the dead...", wrote Mihalek, a well-known Novi Sad resident, longtime editor of the music program of Radio Novi Sad and a well-known Serbian tourist guide around the Holy Land.



Let us remind you that Dusan's grandson disappeared near the border with Gaza, where he was at a music festival that turned into a true horror during the Hamas attack.



The media reported that as many as 260 bodies were found after the shooting, but also that there is still shooting there because the volunteers who were looking for victims were also fired upon.