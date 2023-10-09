World An emergency session of UN Security Council was held; USA requests immediate measures The UN Security Council held an emergency session behind closed doors on Sunday due to the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 9, 2023 | 09:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Jason Szenes

However, no urgent measures were taken, reports AP and states that the United States of America demanded from all 15 member states to strongly condemn the "heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas".



Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood later confirmed that "quite a number of countries" condemned the Hamas attack, but not all member states of the UN Security Council.



Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, told The Associated Press that during the meeting, the Americans tried to accuse Russia of not condemning the attack, which, according to him, was not true.



"We condemn all attacks on civilians, that was my comment," said Nebenzya and emphasized that Russia's message is that it is important to "immediately end the fighting, go to a ceasefire and to serious negotiations, which have been at a standstill for decades." Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun expressed a similar view earlier, saying Beijing condemns all attacks on civilians, although he did not mention Hamas, according to the AP.



The US representative to the UN, Robert Wood, made it clear that the US is focused on condemning Hamas for what he called "this unprovoked invasion and terrorist attacks" and added that Hamas must end its violent terrorist activity against the Israeli people.