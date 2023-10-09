World Israel rockets Gaza; United States of America deploy additional aircraft; VIDEO Third day of clashes between Hamas and Israeli army. More than 1,200 Israelis and Palestinians were killed in the clashes, and more than 4,000 have been wounded Source: B92 Monday, October 9, 2023 | 08:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As of yesterday, Israel is officially in a state of war, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are hitting targets in the Gaza Strip, promising victory.



Analysts state that Israel does not remember such battles since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.



The Israeli army announced this morning that it hit more than 500 targets in strikes last night in Gaza and continues to neutralize Palestinian terrorists entering Israel through the porous border with the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reports.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a total of 73 Israeli soldiers had been killed since Saturday, when Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel by launching rocket attacks and ground incursions into southern Israel, The Times of Israel said, adding that 16 soldiers were killed on Sunday. The IDF said that more than 500 targets were hit last night, including eight command centers of Hamas and the Palestinian branch of Islamic Jihad, several buildings housing Hamas assets, a mosque containing assets of the Palestinian militant organization, and three tunnels in the Beit Hanina area in the northern Gaza.



An IDF spokesman denied claims that the army lacked equipment.

Strikes by the Israeli army on the Gaza Strip

The US is moving aircraft carriers closer to Israel, deploying additional aircraft to the region

A US Navy aircraft carrier strike group is moving to the eastern Mediterranean Sea, including the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which will be followed by guided-missile destroyers and guided-missile cruisers, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.



He added that the US will provide ammunition and equipment to Israel and strengthen US forces in the Middle East in response to Hamas attacks, reports CNN.



"The US government will quickly provide the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including ammunition," Austin said. Additionally, the US will increase its fighter jet presence in the area, in addition to sending several F-35s, F-15s, F-16s and A-10s to the Middle East in recent months in response to Iran's moves. According to the American television network, the presence of the strike group is aimed at deterring Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as other militant groups that are considered rivals for Israel.



AP states that the USS "Gerald R. Ford" is currently the most modern U.S. aircraft carrier with a crew of about 5,000 people.