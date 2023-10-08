World The evacuation of citizens of Serbia has begun: the first plane landed VIDEO An "Air Serbia" plane arrived at 10:00 a.m. at Belgrade's "Nikola Tesla" airport. Source: B92 Sunday, October 8, 2023 | 11:32 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

The Honorary Consul of Serbia, Aleksandar Nikolić, speaking in the Morning Program on Prva TV, earlier this morning, said that the evacuation of our citizens had begun, and that the first plane from Israel had left for Serbia.



According to him, additional Air Serbia flights are scheduled for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow morning.



He pointed out that he is in contact with the vast majority of our citizens.



According to him, the night passed more calmly than yesterday, without air raid sirens and rockets. He pointed out that the situation in the southern district is very difficult and complex. Although the iron turret responded effectively, more hits to civilian objects were recorded.



As a reminder, a group of about 200 Serbs has been trapped at the airport since last night, and part of those passengers landed in Belgrade today.