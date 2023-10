World The army announced: Within 24 hours... The Israeli army announced the evacuation within 24 hours of all citizens of the country near the border with Gaza. Source: Novosti Sunday, October 8, 2023 | 10:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

This was reported by the newspaper Haaretz, citing the military spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari.



"Israel is evacuating all residents living in cities near the border with Gaza within 24 hours," the statement said.