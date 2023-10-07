World 0

"We are at war, the enemy will pay the price" VIDEO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the country is at war.

TANJUG/AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov
He pointed out that "the enemy will pay the price like never before".

Let us remind you that rocket missiles were launched from the Gaza Strip this morning at southern and central Israel.

Because of this, air raid sirens were activated in numerous cities and towns. The Israeli army announced that it launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, two hours after Hamas launched a surprise rocket attack from the territory.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the mobilization of reservists, following a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, his office announced.

"More than 100 people were hospitalized in the last three hours".

