World He was deceived: "He will have to agree" President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, believes that Volodymyr Zelensky is aware that the West "deceived" him and that it is not fulfilling the promises. Friday, October 6, 2023

He warned that Ukraine must agree to peace negotiations, because in a few months nobody will want to talk to the Kyiv regime.



This country already has nothing to fight with and should go to peace negotiations because in a few months no one will want to talk to the Kyiv regime, Lukashenko said.



He added that Zelensky, after ruining Ukraine, must seek the promised help from the United States, which "rejected" him.



"We see that Zelensky did the wrong thing: he is fighting to the last Ukrainian. The collective West is not fulfilling the promises made to Zelensky. He understands that he was deceived," Lukashenko said, as reported by "RIA Novosti".



According to him, the US divided the roles before the conflict in Ukraine started. "Then the Americans, beware, as a result of the negotiations, told Zelensky: 'Vlajko, we will fight, we will do everything for you. The roles are assigned, you will fight to the last Ukrainian. We will mobilize everything we can to support you. We give money, weapons and everything else," said Lukashenko and added that Zelensky agreed to such conditions and "is fighting to the last Ukrainian", but the West is not giving him what was promised.



At the end of last week, the U.S. Congress agreed on a temporary budget without including financial support for Ukraine. In addition, last Saturday, the Lease Law for the Armed Forces of Ukraine expired.