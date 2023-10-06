World They surrendered: The soldiers ran out of ammunition War in Ukraine – 589th day. Source: B92 Friday, October 6, 2023 | 18:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In one of the deadliest Russian attacks since the start of the conflict, 51 people were killed in the village of Groza in Kharkiv Oblast on Thursday after a rocket hit a shop and restaurant.

The Ukrainians surrendered

A group of Ukrainian soldiers surrendered after they were ordered to defend positions without ammunition, a source in the security structures told Sputnik. A total of 17 soldiers surrendered.



As they said, they held a stronghold near Donetsk, but were not allowed to withdraw when they ran out of ammunition.



The command also did not organize the evacuation of the wounded.

Zelensky met with Osmani in Granada

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community in Granada, held a meeting with Vjosa Osmani, the president of the so-called Kosovo, which Ukraine does not recognize, reports Ukrainska Pravda.



Osmani posted a photo of her shaking hands with Zelensky on the X platform (Twitter), with the caption "Resistance. Determination. Hope." Zelensky already met with Osmani on the sidelines of the previous summit in June in Chisinau.



According to the Ukrainian newspaper, the Ukrainian side did not issue a statement about the meeting either then or this time. As Ukrainska Pravda reminds, Ukraine does not officially recognize Kosovo and Metohija, which declared independence in 2008.

Footage of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

Russia attacked Kharkiv city center at 6:46 am with two missiles. Body of a 10-year-old boy found dead under the rubble. This is the most devastating attack on downtown Kharkiv in months. pic.twitter.com/bivkYNPWMt — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 6, 2023

The deadliest attack: As many as 51 people died, including a boy

The death toll from a Russian attack on civilian facilities in eastern Ukraine on Thursday rose to 51, including a six-year-old boy, Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko said.



"A deliberate rocket attack on a village in the Kharkiv region, on an ordinary shop and a cafe. The Russian troops must have known what they were targeting. This was not a random attack," said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a nightly video address from Granada, where he is attending the European Political Summit community, BBC reports.



Klimenko said earlier that residents of the village of Horza, in the Kharkov region of the Kupyansk region, had gathered at a cafe to attend the commemoration, Reuters reported.