World Terrible accident: The bus overturned, 17 dead PHOTO At least 17 people died today when a bus carrying migrants, mostly from Venezuela, overturned on a highway in southern Mexico. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 6, 2023 | 18:37

The accident happened in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, officials said, Reuters reports.



Several people were injured in the accident, but their number has not yet been specified.



The cause of the accident is not yet known.