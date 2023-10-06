Terrible accident: The bus overturned, 17 dead PHOTO
At least 17 people died today when a bus carrying migrants, mostly from Venezuela, overturned on a highway in southern Mexico.Source: Tanjug
The accident happened in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, officials said, Reuters reports.
Several people were injured in the accident, but their number has not yet been specified.
The cause of the accident is not yet known.
Otro bus con migrantes venezolanos se volcó en México; hay al menos 17 muertos https://t.co/3O3qjHxoXW— EVTV (@EVTVMiami) October 6, 2023