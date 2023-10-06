World Russians "bare a grudge" against Americans: Was the attack on Yugoslavia crucial? The United States made six mistakes that led to the conflict with Russia, and now USA is sacrificing Ukrainians for its own ends. Source: Sputnik Friday, October 6, 2023 | 18:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Former Assistant to U.S. President Ronald Reagan, expert Doug Bandow writes about this for the "The American Conservative" newspaper.



"Washington and its allies have repeatedly encouraged a pointless conflict," the analyst believes.



In his opinion, the first mistake of the US was the expansion of NATO to the borders of Russia, despite promises made to Russian leaders that this would not happen. NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia also hurt Russia's geopolitical interests, Bandow states.



"The second mistake was trampling on the geopolitical interests of Russia and treating that country as an insignificant power, especially in the Balkans. The illegal attack on Serbia had a huge negative impact on the opinion of the public and elites in Russia," the expert assesses.



The third misjudgment of the US, in his opinion, is the cynical attitude towards the Minsk agreements, which the West concluded in order to gain time, and not for the sake of peace in Ukraine.



He believes that another mistake was the insufficient reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin's concerns regarding military cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.



In the end, the Americans broke off the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in March 2022 and did not allow the conflict to be resolved in a few weeks.



According to experts, the conflict is further fueled by pumping Ukraine with weapons, which do not bring a turning point on the battlefield and only provoke Moscow to respond.



"Washington and Europe not only share responsibility for this terrible conflict, but also use the blood of Ukrainians to achieve their own goals," Bandow concluded.