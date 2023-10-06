World They are building walls to "disregard" Putin: the Russians are deploying armed forces Russia will strengthen its positions in the northwestern direction due to the activities of Finland, Deputy Head of Russian diplomacy Alexander Grushko stated. Source: Sputnik Friday, October 6, 2023 | 13:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

"We notice that Finland is starting to feel like a country that is on the front line, closing the border and building defensive fortifications where they will most likely deploy the army of other countries and store U.S. military equipment in their warehouses. All this creates a new military reality to which we will react," he stressed.



Grushko assessed that Russia has enough capabilities - both military-technical and other - to ensure the country's interests and security, as well as "discouraging the NATO leadership from dangerous plans towards Moscow".



Let us remind you that Finland became the 31st member of NATO on April 4 this year, and it is a country that has the longest land border of any member of the Alliance, which stretches along 1,340 kilometers.