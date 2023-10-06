World And, the Nobel Peace Prize goes to… This year's winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is Narges Mohammadi, for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran, announced the Nobel Committee in Oslo. Source: B92, euronews.rs Friday, October 6, 2023 | 11:12 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Mohammadi is known for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran.



The Iranian activist and journalist began her decades-long career promoting civil society and women's rights, and today she works from prison opposing the conditions in which she and other prisoners are kept.



Accused of "spreading propaganda", the 51-year-old is serving ten years in the notorious Evin prison in Tehran. Last year, she published a book, "White Torture," about Iran's use of solitary confinement and sensory deprivation against her and other prisoners.



On the anniversary of Amini's death, Mohammadi and others staged a protest at Evin prison, burning their headscarves, according to a post on one of her social media accounts. The Nobel Peace Prize is a recognition of special merits in the fields of unification of nations, disarmament or reduction of sacred or regional military potentials, political and other education, as well as the holding of peace conferences. This prize, like other Nobel prizes, is a donation of the Swedish inventor and manufacturer Alfred Nobel, and since 1901 it has been awarded every year on December 10 at an event in Oslo, on the day of his death.