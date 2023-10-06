World Orbán stood in defense of Serbia: Sanctions? That's ridiculous The idea of imposing sanctions on Serbia is ridiculous, and such a scenario is impossible. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, October 6, 2023 | 09:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.



He told journalists before the start of the summit of EU leaders and pointed out that Serbs have been suffering and were exposed to a range of provocations for the last two years.



"You have to understand how Kosovo behaves. They should not provoke the Serbs," said Orban.



He added that there is no stability in the Balkans without Serbia and that Serbia should be helped to stabilize the region.



Let us remind you that a few days ago the Hungarian Prime Minister was a guest of the Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade where, among other things, they discussed the situation in Kosovo and Metohija. Even then, Orbán repeated that Serbia has the full support of Hungary, for which Serbian President is grateful, as he stated on that occasion.



By the way, Orbán has previously stated that the Serbs are not the problem of the Balkans, but the solution, which is just one more in a series of statements of support for our country.