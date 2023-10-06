World Truth about Prigozhin's death revealed? Putin: "Fragments of a hand grenade found..." Fragments of a hand grenade were found in the bodies of the victims of the plane crash in which Wagner's head Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed, Vladimir Putin said. Source: SKY NEWS Thursday, October 5, 2023 | 23:50 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File

Fragments of a hand grenade were found in the bodies of the victims of the plane crash in which the former head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was killed, Vladimir Putin said.



Prigozhin died in a plane crash north of Moscow on August 23, two months after leading a failed rebellion against top Russian officials, Sky News reports.



The aborted rebellion, during which he demanded the dismissal of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, was the biggest challenge to President Putin's rule since he came to power in 1999.



Russia said it confirmed his death in an accident after DNA analysis, but did not reveal the cause.



He was buried at the cemetery in St. Petersburg surrounded by family and friends, his PR team announced.