World Cataclysm: At least 14 dead and more than 100 missing PHOTO In the floods in the state of Sikkim, in the northeast of India, at least 14 people have died, and 102 people, including 22 members of the army, are missing. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 5, 2023 | 08:50 Tanjug/AP Photo/Prakash Adhikari

Heavy rainfall raised the level of the mountain's glacial lake, causing a spill that caused flash floods in the valley, officials said, according to Reuters.



The disaster, which has affected the lives of 22,000 people, is the latest in a series of deadly weather events in mountainous South Asia blamed on climate change.



Heavy rainfall has hampered the search for missing Indian soldiers, and Sikkim's state capital Gangtok has been cut off, officials said.



The India Meteorological Department has warned of landslides and flight cancellations as heavy rain is forecast to continue for the next two days in some parts of Sikkim, Reuters reported earlier.



The rainstorm hit the valley about 150 kilometers north of Gangtok, which is not far from the border with China.