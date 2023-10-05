World Scholz spoke up: Here's what he said about the crisis in Kosovo German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a peaceful solution to the conflict between Belgrade and Pristina. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 5, 2023 | 08:38 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

"For me, it is very important that the situation between Serbia and Kosovo does not escalate further. We want a peaceful solution and we are very committed to that. Germany, France and Italy are particularly active in this matter," said Scholz at a joint press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov in Berlin, Anadolia agency reported.



He added that the situation in Kosovo and Metohija will be discussed on Thursday and Friday when leaders from almost 50 European countries will meet in Granada, Spain, at the Summit of the European Political Community.



The summit will be attended, among others, by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.