Unprecedented - the record will be broken

The current year is on track to become the hottest in history, the European Union's climate change service Copernicus announced, the media reported.

Source: Tanjug
Shutterstock/muratart

The warmest September at the global level came this year after a summer with record high temperatures, Copernicus announced, reports Reuters.

Temperatures in September were half a degree higher than the previous warmest September on record and almost a degree warmer than the average for September between 1991 and 2020.

"Unprecedented temperatures for this time of year were recorded in September after a record hot summer," confirmed Briton Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

"Temperatures in 2023 are now on track to be 1.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial average temperatures", Burgess said.

