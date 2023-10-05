Unprecedented - the record will be broken
The current year is on track to become the hottest in history, the European Union's climate change service Copernicus announced, the media reported.Source: Tanjug
The warmest September at the global level came this year after a summer with record high temperatures, Copernicus announced, reports Reuters.
Temperatures in September were half a degree higher than the previous warmest September on record and almost a degree warmer than the average for September between 1991 and 2020.
"Unprecedented temperatures for this time of year were recorded in September after a record hot summer," confirmed Briton Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service.
"Temperatures in 2023 are now on track to be 1.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial average temperatures", Burgess said.