World Unprecedented - the record will be broken The current year is on track to become the hottest in history, the European Union's climate change service Copernicus announced, the media reported.

The warmest September at the global level came this year after a summer with record high temperatures, Copernicus announced, reports Reuters.



Temperatures in September were half a degree higher than the previous warmest September on record and almost a degree warmer than the average for September between 1991 and 2020.



"Unprecedented temperatures for this time of year were recorded in September after a record hot summer," confirmed Briton Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service.



"Temperatures in 2023 are now on track to be 1.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial average temperatures", Burgess said.