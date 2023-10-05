World Now it's official: There is no money Ukrainian conflict has exhausted the budget of the European Union, the European Commission announced in a post on the "X" social network. Source: Sputnik Thursday, October 5, 2023 | 08:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Vlakoh

"The conflict in Ukraine and inflation have exhausted the reserves of the EU's long-term budget. The European Union needs more funds to be able to respond to crises," the announcement states.



As previously announced by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the EC revised the EU's multi-year budget for the period from 2024 to 2027 and proposed to the countries to increase it by 66 billion euros - for aid to Ukraine, the implementation of programs for migration and refugees and strengthening the competitiveness of the Union.



Of this, it is proposed to set aside 50 billion euros in the form of grants and loans for financial assistance to Ukraine over the next four years.



However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the proposal is frivolous, since it is not known where the money that has been transferred to Ukraine has ended up.