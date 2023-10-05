World Fierce fighting in the south of Ukraine; An unpleasant surprise? The war in Ukraine entered its 588th day. Source: B92 Thursday, October 5, 2023 | 07:17 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Russian forces on Wednesday shot down 31 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.



After the chairman of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, was dismissed, analysts, as well as US President Joseph Biden, fear that the biggest victim of the chaos on Capitol Hill could be further aid to Ukraine.

Is Germany turning its back on Ukraine?

German government does not plan to deliver "Taurus" cruise missiles to Ukraine anytime soon, Bild reported, citing sources from the German and Ukrainian governments.



Germany has not officially refused to send missiles to Ukraine but has made it clear internally that missiles will not be sent at the moment, according to the newspaper's interlocutors. Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly also thinks the Taurus delivery is unlikely, and German officials are concerned that the missiles could potentially hit the Kerch Bridge.



Ukrainian authorities have been demanding for months that the missiles be sent to their army as soon as possible.

Biden worried

US President Joe Biden said he was concerned that Republican infighting in Congress could hurt aid to Ukraine and promised to give a speech soon explaining why the US should continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.



"It worries me, but I know there are a majority of members of the House of Representatives and the Senate from both parties who have said they support sending aid to Ukraine," Biden said when asked by reporters, according to Reuters.



He said he would give a speech in which he would explain why it is important for the US and its allies to remain committed to sending aid to Ukraine, which relies heavily on weapons from Western countries.



"There is another way we could find financing to help Ukraine," Biden said, but declined to elaborate on that.

Fierce fighting in the south of Ukraine

Reports from southern Ukraine indicate intense fighting in the area around the villages of Verbove and Novoprokopivka, with both Russian and Ukrainian units attempting to seize territory.



"We had partial success in the areas west of Robotin in the Zaporizhizhia region. There, our soldiers noticed that the occupying forces were suffering losses in manpower and equipment," Oleksandr Stupun, spokesman for the Ukrainian forces in the south, said yesterday. "We continue to strengthen ourselves in the defended areas and exhaust the enemy in that direction. Let's just say that in some areas we advanced from 100 to 600 meters," he added in a guest appearance on Ukrainian television. In the past few weeks, gains and losses in the area have been measured by hundreds of meters as Ukrainian forces attempt to break through numerous Russian defensive barriers and advance towards the important center of Tokmak. Stupun said that they are "slowly applying pressure in the direction of Melitopol" and that 25 Russian soldiers have surrendered in recent days.



"But the enemy is not surrendering, he is trying to regain lost positions, especially west of Verbove, southeast of Mala Tokmacka. We also note that they sent elite aviation units to the attack, but they are suffering losses," he added.