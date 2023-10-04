World Will the USA let Ukraine "down the drain"? The main adversary of Kyiv, as dangerous as Russia, is faltering determination of the West in sending aid to Kyiv, the "Washington Times" pointed out. Source: RT.rs Wednesday, October 4, 2023 | 23:53 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

That paper also adds that the highest Russian officials indicated that the USA and NATO experience early signs of "fatigue" of Ukraine.



Domestic politics on both sides of the Atlantic, they argue, may be opening the door to a slow erosion of the steady flow of economic and military aid that has so far kept Kyiv alive on the frontline, bringing us ever closer to realizing Putin's prediction that the Western allies will eventually snap and abandon Ukraine.



"The ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union traveled to Kyiv on Monday and met with the Ukrainian President. Both sides gave assurances that the anti-Russian alliance has not disintegrated," the "Washington Times" indicates.



However, the media did not have such good sources as RT Balkan, which already wrote that as many as four ministers bypassed Kyiv this time with different excuses - Latvian, Hungarian, Swedish and Polish.



The White House would also like to bury the idea that allied unity is faltering, so White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the briefing that there is "a very strong international coalition behind Ukraine".



The leading candidates for the Republican presidential nomination in America, including former President Donald Trump, took a skeptical stance on open American aid to Ukraine. Over the weekend, the Republicans removed aid to Ukraine from the Spending Act, which prevented a government shutdown at the last minute.



And the turmoil, as indicated by the "Washington Times", is increasingly evident in Europe as well. In the elections in Slovakia over the weekend, former Prime Minister Robert Fico won, for example, who would like to stop the delivery of aid to Ukraine and is in favor of peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.



So do some Republican presidential candidates, who say it's time for Washington to use its power to advocate for peace, rather than an increasingly costly open war.



Some analysts, however, predict that Western support for Ukraine will continue. They acknowledge that there is growing cause for concern, especially given the almost non-existent desire on the part of Americans to engage in another multi-year war thousands of miles away.



"I think the fear is justified. Whether it's fatigue from Afghanistan, fatigue from Iraq or the Balkans. Fatigue is a natural state in any kind of warfare, especially in the US or other democracies. We get tired quite quickly. We want quick results," says former deputy assistant secretary of defense for European and NATO policy during the Obama administration, Jim Townsend.



Despite the election outcome in Slovakia, European officials tried to present a united front on Monday, with Josep Borrell telling reporters in Kyiv that the bloc remains firmly behind Ukraine.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba refuses to believe that the delay in new funding from Washington is a cause for concern. "We do not feel that the support of the USA has been broken, because the United States understands that what is at stake in Ukraine is much bigger than Ukraine - it is about the stability of the world," Kuleba was convinced.



The US has already given about $44 billion in direct military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict, in addition to other economic and humanitarian aid.



The Biden administration is pushing for more, and the extra money for Ukraine has been at the center of a battle over the spending bill that has divided Republicans on Capitol Hill.



The EU and its member states have given Ukraine $88 billion in total aid since the start of the war in February 2022, and at least $27 billion of that sum has gone directly to the Ukrainian army, Russia Today Balkan said.