World "We invaded Crimea": Video of Ukrainian attack released VIDEO Ukraine's military intelligence service released a video purportedly showing special forces carrying out an attack on the coast of Crimea. Source: index.hr Wednesday, October 4, 2023 | 16:16 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

They claim that Ukrainian fighters "landed on the territory of the Crimean peninsula and opened fire on the Moscow occupiers".



The date and time of this operation have not been announced, writes Sky News.



Russian state media reported that its air force thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainians to "land forces near Cape Tarkhankut with three jets and one speedboat in the northwestern part of the Black Sea."



They added that the Russian Security Service (FSB) released a video showing a "captured Ukrainian saboteur" being interrogated. The video also shows "one ship with automatic guns and ammunition".



Russia emphasized that the captured saboteur was a member of Ukrainian intelligence and that he admitted to them that the purpose of the operation was to plant the Ukrainian flag.

Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov confirmed that the attack had indeed taken place, saying there were casualties on both sides.



"Our fighters fought a fierce battle in the occupied Crimea. The Russians suffered significant losses, and our groups have already returned from the special operation," he told the Ukrainian media RBC.



He pointed out that it was a sabotage-reconnaissance action.