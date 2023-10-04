World Secret meeting in Turkey: an American, a European and a Russian at the same table Portal Politico reveals that just a few days before the start of the offensive of Azerbaijan, which captured Nagorno-Karabakh, secret talks were held in Turkey. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, October 4, 2023 | 12:12 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Aziz Karimov

According to the reports, the highest officials of the United States of America, the EU and Russia participated in that meeting, and it was held in Turkey with the aim of resolving the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.



Although ultimately without results, this meeting held outside the public eye is an unusual contact between Moscow and the West due to a major security problem, considering that after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022, regular diplomatic communication between Moscow and the West was interrupted, reports Politico.



A senior diplomat, who is familiar with the content of the conversation, confirmed to the American portal that the meeting was held on September 17 in Istanbul as part of efforts to pressure Azerbaijan to end its nine-month blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh and allow the passage of humanitarian aid convoys from Armenia.



According to this diplomat, the meeting was focused on how to ensure that food and fuel supplies reach about 100,000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh.



Just to reiterate, in every few days, almost all the residents of the disputed region, ethnic Armenians, fled to neighboring Armenia, and the members of the UN Mission stated in their report that the scenes of their departure were very shocking. Also, numerous Western media reported that it is the exodus, while official Armenia refers to it as ethnic cleansing.