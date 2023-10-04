World Drama in the Crimea; Intrusion attempted Ukrainians tried to disembark on the northwestern part of the Crimean peninsula with the help of a speedboat and three jet skis. Source: B92, RT.rs Wednesday, October 4, 2023 | 11:31 Tweet Share Tanjug/Crimean Telegram channel via AP

According to the media in Moscow, Russian forces managed to prevent the landing of Ukrainian troops in Crimea.



According to the TASS agency, the Ukrainians tried to penetrate the northwestern part of the peninsula via the Black Sea with the help of three jet skis and one speedboat. The landing was prevented by the Air Force of the Russian Federation, reports Russia Today Balkan.



Also, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, a Ukrainian "Neptune" missile was destroyed last night over the northwestern part of Crimea.



Let us remind you that this is not the first attempt to land on the peninsula that was annexed by Russia in 2014. The first such serious attempt took place at the end of August, when in the early hours of the morning, the Ukrainians invaded a part of Crimea and clashed with the Russian forces there. Andriy Yusov, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who announced the news about the invasion of Crimea, stated at the time that the special operation was carried out in cooperation with the navy and that the goals were achieved, and there were no casualties among the Ukrainian people.



"The enemy has losses in manpower and equipment. Information on the number of losses is being specified," Yusov said at the time.



Not long after, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian army had already returned after the special operation, having completed the assigned tasks.