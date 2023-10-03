World 4,000 German soldiers near Kaliningrad German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed that Germany intends to deploy a 4,000-strong Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania on a permanent basis. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, October 3, 2023 | 10:54 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJI

"We expect the brigade to be formed at the end of 2024. It is a serious challenge, not only for Lithuania, but also for us. It will be the first case that Germany deploys a Bundeswehr brigade in a foreign country on a permanent basis. We are discussing with our Lithuanian friends about steps we will take soon," Pistorius told Estonian state broadcaster ERR.



However, the deployment of the brigade in Lithuania requires appropriate infrastructure, the German minister noted.



"We need barracks, warehouses, training grounds, as well as civil infrastructure for soldiers' families," he explained.



He also added that German soldiers will go to Lithuania on a voluntary basis. Pistorius announced that the German government is also considering the issue of possibly starting ammunition production in Estonia.



"We will have to determine in which Estonian area we could expand cooperation and industrial production, but that is not a question for the government, but for the German defense industry, which is private, not state property," said the minister.



However, in Lithuania there is also the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, because of whose blockade the Lithuanian authorities are already "on thin ice" in relations with Russia. It is about a part of the territory that used to be called Keninsberg and belonged to Germany, but in 1939 Poland, with the support of Great Britain, blocked the so-called The Danzig or Gdańsk Corridor that led across its territory to Keninsberg.



Germany had the right to use the corridor under the Treaty of Versailles, and used the blockade as an excuse to occupy the Gdańsk region, which was the trigger for the start of World War II. In 1945, the Soviet Union annexed the Keninsberg area, which has since been called Kaliningrad, so that after the collapse of the USSR, that enclave would belong to Russia.



According to the interstate Russian-Lithuanian road traffic agreement of 1993, Russia has the right to use the Suwałki corridor, which supplies the population of Kaliningrad.