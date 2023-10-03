World 0

Changes in the military leadership?; They are destroyed

War in Ukraine – 586th day. Fierce fighting and daily confrontations with drones continued.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Kyiv announced that Russian forces had carried out attacks in the direction of Liman, Bakhmut, Avdeevka, Maryinka and Shakhtyorsk in the past day, and that at least two people were killed in the Russian shelling of Kherson.

Borrell: The EU could approve five billion euros in military aid to Ukraine this year

Russian bloggers write that the Russian Ministry has dismissed Colonel-General Andrei Sychevoi

Russian war bloggers are speculating that the Russian Ministry of Defense has removed Lt. Gen. Andrei Sychevoi from the post of Bakhmut commander due to poor results on the battlefields south of the city, near Klishchievka and Andriivka, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said.

According to ISW, a 'Storm Z' instructor suggested on October 1 that the Russian military command dismissed Lt. Gen. Sychevoi due to poor preparation and support for counterattacks near Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

During the night, 29 drones and one cruise missile were shot down

Ukraine destroyed 29 drones, out of 31 launched by Russia, as well as one cruise missile, the Ukrainian Air Force announced.

Most of them targeted the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The attacks were performed during the night, lasted about three hours and came in waves.

The Ukrainian called the Russians for "help"

