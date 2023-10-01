World Terrorist attack in Turkey PHOTO/VIDEO A strong explosion resounded in Ankara, in the immediate vicinity of the building of the Turkish Ministry of Interior, writes "Hurriyet Daily News". Source: B92, Tanjug Sunday, October 1, 2023 | 13:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Turkish authorities announced that it was a terrorist attack.



According to Al Jazeera, shooting was also heard.



Two police officers were wounded today when a suicide bomber detonated explosives in the Turkish capital, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced.



He said that one of the attackers blew himself up, and that the other was "neutralized".



Turkish media reports that one attacker was armed with a rocket launcher and was neutralized, while the other blew himself up as a suicide bomber.



According to their statements, the parliament building, which is located nearby, cannot be entered or exited after the explosion.



Currently, counter-sabotage teams are on the ground, and the police are checking whether there are any dangers from other explosive devices nearby, including checking cars.



According to AP, the Turkish parliament is scheduled to sit again today after the summer break.



Other details about the incident are not known at this time.