"Order withdrawal" Armenia has asked the International Court of Justice to order Azerbaijan to withdraw all its troops from civilian facilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 29, 2023 | 23:42

In a request for interim measures filed on Thursday, Armenia asked the court to uphold orders it gave to Azerbaijan in February, ordering Baku to ensure free movement through the Lachin Corridor to and from the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and to order it to refrain from all actions directly or indirectly aimed at displacing the remaining ethnic Armenians from the region, reports Reuters.



Earlier today, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited a UN mission to visit Nagorno-Karabakh in the "coming days".



The US and others have called on Baku to allow international monitors into Karabakh, amid concerns about possible human rights abuses, and Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing in Karabakh, which Baku denies.



More than three-quarters of the 120,000 Armenians have fled the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region to date, following its defeat by Azerbaijan last week.



The International Court of Justice in The Hague is a UN court for settling disputes between states, where its judgments are binding, but the court has no direct means of enforcing them.