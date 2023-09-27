World 30.000 VIDEO Nearly 30,000 people have so far fled Nagorno-Karabakh in Armenia, a quarter of the population of the enclave Azerbaijan captured last week. Source: Beta Wednesday, September 27, 2023 | 10:10 Tweet Share Satelitski snimak kolone izbeglica FOTO Tanjug/Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP

On one of the roads leading to Armenia, the destination of those leaving, a column of hundreds of cars was formed, the BBC reports.



Azerbaijan says residents will be safe, but Armenia's prime minister claims "ethnic cleansing" has begun.



Nagorno-Karabakh, recognized as part of Azerbaijan, has been run by ethnic Armenians for three decades, according to the BBC.

Christians forced to flee their ethnic homeland of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia as the Muslims of Azerbaijan seized control of the breakaway territory in a military offensive.

Christians ethnically cleansed from their native land. Where the worldwide outcry? #ArmenianGenocide pic.twitter.com/6ylOGgzggp — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) September 25, 2023

The latest conflict took place last week, which ended quickly, with around 120,000 Armenians living there.



At least 200 Armenians and dozens of Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in an attack by the Azerbaijani army last week.

Karabakh #Armenia|ns leaving Khankendi, say that it is the Armenian puppet regime that told them to leave, and #Azerbaijan|is are not forcing them to depart or pressure them into anything. Most speak Azerbaijani. This is one of those interviews. pic.twitter.com/0cAZC1az0i — Ezra Ackner (@AcknerEzra) September 27, 2023

As part of the cease-fire agreement, the Armenian separatists agreed to surrender their weapons.



Azerbaijanis said they wanted to treat Armenians as equal fellow citizens, but many among them decided to leave.