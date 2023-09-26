World SBU: Russians, HIMARS paid you a visit VIDEO A source from the Ukrainian Security Service SBU confirmed that Ukrainian forces hit a temporary command post of the Russians in the Kherson region. Source: index.hr Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | 12:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alex Babenko

The same source claims that the action of Ukrainian soldiers was carried out on the basis of a tip from intelligence officers, Ukrainska Pravda reports.



A video showing the moment when the object was hit, after which a dense cloud of dust began to rise, also appeared on social networks.



A source from the SBU states that the HIMARS missile "paid a visit" to the daily meeting of Russian officers of the 24th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 70th Authorized Rifle Division.