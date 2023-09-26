World A shameful move: "This is a disgrace" The fact that a Ukrainian who fought in a Nazi unit in the Second World War was invited to the Canadian Parliament is "deeply embarrassing" for Canada. Source: index.hr Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was stated by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



The ovation took place shortly after Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, delivered an address to the parliament on Friday, when the assembly’s speaker, Anthony Rota, called lawmakers’ attention to 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, whom he described as a “war hero” who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.



98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka received a standing ovation after House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota called him a "hero" during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.



Rota said he was unaware of Hunka's Nazi ties and was wrong to invite him to the event. He is facing calls to resign. Trudeau admitted to journalists yesterday that "it is deeply embarrassing".



Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau said the episode was “clearly unacceptable,” adding that it was “deeply embarrassing to the parliament of Canada and by extension to all Canadians.”



Those present in the building responded with applause.



Thousands of Ukrainians fought on the German side during the war, but millions more served in the Soviet Red Army.



At the weekend, Rota issued a statement apologizing for what occurred. “In my remarks following the address of the president of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so,” he said.



“I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my action,” Rota said.