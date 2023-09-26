World Alert, the attack is underway War in Ukraine – 579th day. Ukraine claims that the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov was killed in the attack on Sevastopol. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | 08:09 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Igor Lushchay

Kyiv announced that Russian forces attacked the Odesa region yesterday with "Shahid" drones and "Onyx" and "Caliber" rockets, and that the port infrastructure was damaged.



On the other hand, Moscow states that Russian forces shot down seven drones over the Belgorod region, and that households and administrative buildings were damaged in an attack by Ukrainian drones on Kursk.

Russia carried out an attack in the Ismail region, the port infrastructure was damaged

During the night, Russia carried out an attack on the Odesa region in Ukraine with attack drones, and the port infrastructure was damaged in the attack and two people were injured, announced the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Kiper.



He said that in the region of Ismail, the port infrastructure was hit and that two men, truck drivers, were injured, the Unian agency reports. "One was given medical help on the spot, the other was hospitalized with a serious hand injury," Kiper wrote on Telegram. The Ukrainian official also announced that the checkpoint and warehouse buildings and about 30 trucks were damaged, six of which were caught in fires that, as he stated, were extinguished.



According to Kiper, Ukrainian air defenses shot down most of the Russian drones.

Failed attacks

Russian military officials continue efforts to build out the Russian armed forces to suit the needs of Russian forces fighting in #Ukraine. 🧵https://t.co/HdiQn78kh3 https://t.co/fCCovFKvS0 — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) September 26, 2023

Alert, attack's underway

Several explosions were heard in Crimea.



Mihail Razvozhaev, the governor of Sevastopol, claims that the city was attacked and that a missile was shot down at the nearby Belbek military airport.