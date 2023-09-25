World Olena Zelenska gave a "shocking" statement: ''I'm not really sure...'' The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, revealed in an interview with US media she's not sure that her husband Volodymyr Zelensky will run in the elections. Source: Telegraf Monday, September 25, 2023 | 11:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Zelenska told CBS that she is not sure that her husband will even run for a second term, in the next elections, which, admittedly, it is not even certain that they will be held at all because of the war with Russia.



During an interview with "Face the Nation", Zelenska said that the political aspirations of her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, did not always receive her personal support. But she said that if he runs for a second term, she will not feel reluctant as she did during his first presidential bid.



"Even when he ran for the first time, I didn't fully support it. But if he runs again, if he decides it's necessary, well... we have experience, we've been through it," said Zelenska.



She added that she is not sure that he will run at all, especially considering the uncertain situation in the country. "It will also depend on whether our society would need him as president, if he feels that Ukrainian society will no longer want him to be president, he probably won't run," said the first lady of Ukraine, adding that she will support her husband whatever decision he makes.