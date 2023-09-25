World Are the Russians fleeing? Aerial bombs dropped; They were intercepted VIDEO War in Ukraine – 578th day. Kyiv accused Moscow of yesterday's air attack on the Kherson region, in which, it claims, two people were killed. Source: B92 Monday, September 25, 2023 | 11:22 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Igor Lushchay

Russia, on the other hand, announced that a Ukrainian drone attacked the administrative building in the Central District in Kursk, and that a drone was also shot down in the area of Kremena settlement.

Ukrainian forces do not stop their attacks

Ukrainian forces do not stop attacking on the southern flank of Artyomovsko (Bakhmut) in the Klescheyevka-Andreyevka section, and on the northern flank they are increasing their forces, said DNR leader Denis Pushilin. "Enemy attacks are carried out there every day, both day and night, but our task is to prevent that, there is an important line - the railway line," Pushilin said.



Ukrainian formations continue to shell the left bank of the Kherson region every day.



Nova Kahovka, Korsunka, Krinkija, Kozačka Lagerja, Kardashinka and Kahovka came under fire. A flight over the cemetery was recorded in the village of Obryvka.



In the village of Dnieper, projectiles damaged a gas pipeline, partially disrupted the operation of the local power grid, and restoration work is underway.

⚡️Another video of the explosion of the 🇷🇺Russian ammunition depot in Sorokyne (Krasnodon), the temporarily occupied Luhansk region pic.twitter.com/2NHo44WR58 — 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) September 25, 2023

Unconfirmed footage: "Russian infantry under Ukrainian artillery fire somewhere in eastern Ukraine"

Russian infantry under Ukrainian artillery fire somewhere in eastern Ukraine. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/qMvRaiAjfg — TOGA (@KrzysztofJano15) September 25, 2023

Explosion in Saint Petersburg

💥 Russia: After a large explosion, Pulkovo International Airport and surrounding residential areas lost electricity and water in Saint Petersburg. pic.twitter.com/NIasAUiGKL — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) September 24, 2023

Are the Russians fleeing?

The Ukrainian guerrilla movement "ATES" announced that the Russians are leaving their permanent locations in Crimea due to fear of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

New footage of the assault