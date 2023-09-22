World A missile attack was carried out on the headquarters of Russian Black Sea Fleet VIDEO Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Governor Mihail Razvozhaev announced. Source: B92 Friday, September 22, 2023 | 13:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev telegram channel via AP, File

All emergency services went to the scene of the attack, information about the injured is being determined.



"The enemy carried out a rocket attack on the fleet headquarters. Parts of a shell were found next to the Linačarski theater. A request to all citizens not to approach those parts and, if they see them, to call the police. All services have gone to the field. Be calm, do not publish photos and videos," he wrote on Telegram.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that one soldier was killed.



The Russian official also warned that there is a possibility that Kyiv will launch another attack on Sevastopol.

"I am asking all citizens not to go to the center and not to leave the buildings if possible. Everyone who is near the headquarters should go to the shelters," he emphasized.



He also said that firefighters are currently putting out the fire that broke out, and spare equipment has been brought into the city. For now, it is not known whether there were any casualties or injuries in the attack. The headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet is located in the very center of Sevastopol, near numerous civilian buildings.



Kyiv last tried to attack Sevastopol on September 20, and Razvozhayev said then that Russian air defense forces managed to shoot down Ukrainian missiles.