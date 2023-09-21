World 0

Total destruction; Help coming?

War in Ukraine – 575th day. Airstrikes by drones continued in Ukraine and border areas in Russia.

Source: B92
Foto: Shutterstock/BPTU
Foto: Shutterstock/BPTU

Ukrainian forces attacked the command post of Russia's Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol in Crimea, the Ukrainian military said, but gave no further details other than to say the attack was successful.

On the other hand, the Russian administration in Crimea announced that the anti-aircraft defense systems shot down drones in the suburbs of Sevastopol.

Destruction of personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A video footage of the rescue of the wounded under the rubble in Cherkasy released

A large strike was recorded on the Saki military airfield in the occupied Crimea

Mass attack on Kharkiv

