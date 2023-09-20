World Rama of Russia: And the so-called Kosovo? Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama accused Russia of abusing the right of veto in the United Nations Security Council in the case of Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Tanjug, Telegraf Thursday, September 21, 2023 | 07:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that Russia abused the veto, trying to use it as a precedent, reported Reporter.



"Unfortunately, the abuse of the veto right has held this Security Council hostage, but it has not silenced it, as we can see here at this meeting," Rama said at the UN Security Council session dedicated to Ukraine, reports Tanjug.



He added that "Russia and others" tried to abuse the changed reality in the Western Balkans, especially the unilateral declaration of the so-called independence of Kosovo, in order to justify their "neo-imperial dreams".



"No matter how hard they tried, the independence of Kosovo was confirmed by the International Court of Justice," said Rama.