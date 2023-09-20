World Zelensky left the UN session because of Lavrov Helping Ukraine with weapons in the war against Russia is helping to defend the UN Charter. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 20, 2023 | 23:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today at the session of the United Nations Security Council that the UN Charter is being protected by introducing sanctions and exerting comprehensive pressure on the aggressor, as well as by voting for relevant resolutions.



He pointed out that "Ukraine is exercising its right to self-defense." Zelensky called for the UN General Assembly to be given the power to override Russia's veto power, calling it a "necessary step."



He added that it is impossible to stop the war because "the aggressor vetoes all efforts".



"Ukraine considers it unfair that billions of people do not have a permanent representative in the Security Council, while Russia does," Zelensky said, according to the Guardian.



Advocating for the reform of the World Organization, especially for the expansion of the Security Council, he said that "we should not wait for the aggression to end". "It is necessary to act now. Our pursuit of peace should initiate the reform (of the world organization)," said Zelensky.



Immediately after the speech, Ukrainian President left the Security Council session in order not to attend the speech of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.