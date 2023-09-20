World Is destabilization of Europe about to happen? Russians: They are preparing for war... Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia today published information that military exercises of NATO, planned for next year, are a preparation for war with Russia. Source: RT.rs Wednesday, September 20, 2023 | 16:02 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Military exercises of the Alliance will destabilize the situation in Europe, and NATO knows about it, says Moscow.



According to the words of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Alexander Grushko, the NATO military exercises, which will be held in 2024, will be of an "aggressive character" and represent "a provocation, a demonstration of power and an attempt at exerting military-political pressure."



"The scenario (of the exercises) is formulated so that there is no doubt that it is part of the preparations for a military conflict with the Russian Federation," he adds.



The mentioned military exercises will be the largest exercises of the North Atlantic Alliance since the Cold War. It is planned to take place in Germany, Poland and the Baltic countries.



Their goal, as officially announced, will be to create a response scenario to a potential Russian attack.