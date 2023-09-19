World A clear message: Ukraine urgently needs help Ukraine urgently needs air defense, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | 23:33 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

He said the war, now well into its second year, was a "war of attrition" but not a stalemate, given what Ukraine had won during a counteroffensive it launched in June in an attempt to regain territory it had, as he pointed out, occupied by Russian forces.



"If we want an end to the war, if we want a just and lasting peace, then military support for Ukraine is the right way," said Stoltenberg in an interview with Reuters in New York, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly.



According to him, Ukraine needs many different types of support.



"There is an urgent need for anti-aircraft systems, not only for new systems, but also for ammunition, maintenance, spare parts... We see that air defense saves lives in Ukraine every day and we need to maintain the air defense systems of Ukraine," Stoltenberg stressed.



He declined to say how much ammunition the NATO allies might deliver to Ukraine each year, or when exactly the F-16s would be delivered to Kyiv. "We are ready for the long haul. Not because we are able to predict exactly how long this war will last, but because we need to send a message to President (Vladimir) Putin that we will not wait for the end by doing nothing," the NATO leader emphasized.



Stoltenberg said that he would like to see faster progress in the Ukrainian counter-offensive, but added that what they have won in the south and east is still "enormous". In his opinion, the war could continue during autumn and winter.



"What we need to continue is to support the Ukrainians and then they have to make decisions on the ground," he said, adding that the war of attrition is becoming a war of logistics.