World They will meet, for the first time since the beginning of the war? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could find himself at the same table with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | 10:22 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Topics: The United Nations General Assembly will hold a two-week summit on topics that are more numerous, volatile and difficult to resolve than before any other session: Russia's war in Ukraine, deadly floods in Libya, multiple coups on the African continent, economic financing of the North and South, the violent crisis in Haiti and climate change.

For the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the President of Ukraine and the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, could meet "face to face" at the session of the United Nations General Assembly.



According to the latest information, Zelensky is scheduled to speak at the United Nations Security Council session on Ukraine on Wednesday, which means that he will technically be at the same table with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



Zelensky is attending an event in New York for the first time since the beginning of the war.



He arrived in New York on Monday afternoon with his wife Olena. He said that "he will present a concrete proposal to UN members on how to strengthen the principle of territorial integrity and improve the capacity of the UN to thwart and stop aggression."



According to current information, US president will be the highest-ranking leader representing one of the member states of the Security Council with the right of veto in that body, after it was announced that Rishi Sunak will be the first British prime minister to skip a session of the General Assembly in more than a decade, while French President Emmanuel Macron said he was unable to attend due to a busy schedule.



Let us remind you that the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly begins today in New York, where more than 140 world leaders and state representatives will gather, including the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and it is expected that climate change and the war in Ukraine will be among the main topics.