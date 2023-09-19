World To the U.S. Senator: "I answer to the Ukrainian people, our command and US taxpayers" Transgender spokeswoman of the armed forces of Ukraine, Sarah Ashton Cirillo, responded to US Senator J.D. Vance, who wrote to US officials on her behalf. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | 09:25 Tweet Share

Let us remind you that Senator J.D. Vance asked the highest officials of the White House for an explanation of whether the transgender spokesperson of the Ukrainian army is connected to the US intelligence services.



Senator J.D. Vance has written to top Biden administration officials demanding the White House reveal if Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, a transgender individual claiming to be a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military, has ties to American intelligence services and if U.S. funds are currently subsidizing Ashton-Cirillo’s apparent role in Ukraine after the personality went viral vowing that Russian “propagandists will be hunted down”.



In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance has requested any information the U.S. government has on apparently American-born former freelance journalist Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, born Michael John Cirillo, who reportedly became a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military earlier this year.



“Next week, the teeth of the Russian devils will gnash ever harder, and their rabid mouths will foam an uncontrollable frenzy as the world will see a favorite Kremlin propagandist pay for their crimes. And this puppet of Putin is only the first. Russia’s war criminal propagandists will all be hunted down, and justice will be served as we in Ukraine are led on this mission by faith in God, liberty and complete liberation,” the apparent Ukrainian spokesman warned.



The ominous message, which quickly went viral, has sparked many questions about Ashton-Cirillo’s background and alleged current role with the Ukrainian military, including from Senator Vance.



“In recent days, a video has circulated of an individual who claims to be an English-speaking spokesperson for the Ukrainian military. In the video, this individual, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, looks directly into the camera and threatens physical violence to anyone who circulates ‘Russian propaganda’,” he wrote in a letter to Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, and Director Haines.



“A number of reports purport to offer additional information, much of it unconfirmed, regarding Ashton-Cirillo. I’ve seen claims this individual is an American, a former intelligence operative in the United States, and an employee of the Ukrainian government. Others have argued Ashton-Cirillo is pulling an elaborate prank. If so, kudos for the delivery of high quality humor,” Vance continued in an apparent reference to Ashton-Cirillo’s reported direct lobbying of the U.S. Congress for military aid to Ukraine last December.

In another video published this week, the apparent Ukraine spokesperson declared that after Ukraine has retaken lands currently occupied by the Russian military, the Zelensky government will prosecute war criminals involved in Moscow’s invasion, which Ashton-Cirillo claimed would include “propagandists”.



“Russian propagandists are war criminals, they are pushing forward a narrative of genocide, of death, and ultimately of evil that is directed to them by Vladimir Putin and his inner circle. They will not escape justice. You cannot hide behind the title of journalist, you cannot hide behind the title of any fictitious meaning that you assign to it when you work for Vladimir Putin and his terrorist regime,” Ashton-Cirillo said.



Ashton-Cirillo appeared on the X social network, dressed in a military uniform and in a calm tone first thanked the American officials and the people for their unequivocal support to Ukraine and its people in the war against Russia.



"Without the support of Republicans and Democrats working together, our growing and unstoppable success on the battlefield and inevitable victory over the Russian occupiers would have taken much longer," said Ashton-Cirillo, adding that America had once again demonstrated its greatness.



She also said that all people in Ukraine are very grateful to America and its people for the help they receive.



"Now let me say something about my role in the Armed Forces of Ukraine... All of us at OSU believe that journalists are heroes and have a duty to report on Ukraine's war for freedom without interference. Freedom of speech is the basis of democracy and is enshrined in the US Constitution in the First Amendment," said Ashton-Cirillo, commenting in this way on the senator's accusations that she "criticized Russian journalists."



And then she continued: "Russian war criminals and propagandists who spread lies and push false narratives are not journalists but agents of Putin's and Prigozhin's machine of spreading chaos. We in Ukraine do not want revenge, we seek justice. Therefore, all enemies of freedom and democracy will have to answer for their crimes before the court."



She stated that the senator from Ohio had recently sent a letter to top US officials asking them if she was working for US intelligence in some form.



"Simply put, I am an American citizen who serves in the Ukrainian army in a war medical team, brought to the media team with a double task - as a spokesperson AND as an analyst of Russian disinformation. All the speculations related to me disappointed me," said the spokeswoman of the Ukrainian army.



She also compared Moscow and Kyiv, stating that in Russia there is "gender chaos", while Ukraine is dedicated to freedom of expression and faith in God.



She also said that all those who are fighting in Ukraine are not fighting for themselves but for everyone and everyone's freedom. It reminds her, as she said, of American history, which is why "she has never been more proud as an American than now when she is fighting for Ukraine and its people, against Russia, its invasion and propaganda, which are all enemies of the USA.



"Once again, I answer only to the Ukrainian people, the command of the Ukrainian army and the US taxpayers," Ashton-Cirillo concluded.