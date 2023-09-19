World 0

Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife left Ukraine PHOTO

Ukrainian President and first lady have confirmed that they have landed in the US ahead of Sunday's UN General Assembly in New York and a visit to Washington.

Source: B92
Share
Tanjug/AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File
Tanjug/AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

In a post on X network, Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he will meet with US President Joseph Biden and congressional leaders, as well as military officials.

One of the first events in the travel plan of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is a visit to Staten Island Hospital, where he will honor Ukrainian soldiers.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

"Purge" has started in Ukraine

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has been relieved of her duties, along with five other officials, the Ukrainian government confirmed.

World Monday, September 18, 2023 11:58 Comments: 2
Foto: Profimedia

Russia "falls" in 2025?

Head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, said that the slow pace of advancement of Ukrainian troops is a reflection of reality.

World Monday, September 18, 2023 11:45 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Hungary: No!

Although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan finally gave the green light for Sweden's accession to NATO, it is not certain that Hungary will do the same.

World Monday, September 18, 2023 09:42 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE JOHANNA GERON / POOL
page 1 of 22 go to page