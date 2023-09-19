Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife left Ukraine PHOTO
Ukrainian President and first lady have confirmed that they have landed in the US ahead of Sunday's UN General Assembly in New York and a visit to Washington.Source: B92
In a post on X network, Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he will meet with US President Joseph Biden and congressional leaders, as well as military officials.
One of the first events in the travel plan of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is a visit to Staten Island Hospital, where he will honor Ukrainian soldiers.
