Russians attacked Kharkiv? Explosions rang out in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, Ukrainian media reported, but did not provide any details. Source: Sputnik Monday, September 18, 2023 | 23:43

Kharkiv was targeted by Russian missiles, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.



Terekhov said in Telegram that, according to the first information, the central districts were attacked.



Head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synyehubov, also announced himself on his Telegram about the explosions in Kharkiv.